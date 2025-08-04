Kulgam Encounter Day 3: Intensive searches underway in dense forests

Srinagar, 03 Aug: Massive searches continued for 3rd consecutive day in AkhalDevsar area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Sunday. Security forces are using high end drones, choppers to track the remaining terrorists, officials said.

A police officer said that an ongoing anti-terrorist operation is underway in the AkhalDevsar area of south Kulgam, where 1 terrorist has been killed.

“More forces have been rushed to the area whereas the cordon and search operation is underway to track down hiding terrorists,” he said, adding that both Army, Police have deployed high end drones and choppers in the area.

“Multiple drones, 3 choppers and other technical equipment is being used to track the terrorists hiding in the area. Para commandos have been deployed also to conduct this challenging operation,” he said.

The police official further said that the entire forest belt is under a tight security cordon to neutralize the terrorists. The area is mountainous and the forest is dense, making the operation both difficult and dangerous, he said.

Meanwhile, the Army said that additional troops and equipment have been inducted to flush out the terrorists and the use of drones and other technical resources is being ensured.

“Indian Army has been conducting a series of joint and coordinated operations with J&K Police to eliminate foreign terrorists who have infiltrated and are moving in the upper reaches of Kulgam, Anantnag and areas and thereafter to Kashmir Valley,” he said.

In a post on X, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, “OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact.”

“One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues,” post added on X.