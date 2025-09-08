Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

Kulgam Encounter : Another Terrorist Killed; Toll 2 

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Representational Pic
Follow us on

One more terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter in the Guddar forest area of Kulgam district, taking the toll to two, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said based on a specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched in the Guddar forest.

He said after observing suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire.

Earlier, a terrorist was killed and a Junior Commissioned Officer of the Army was also injured. Now one terrorists has been killed while operation is going on,” he said—(KNO)

“Nothing in Pakistan is beyond the reach of Indian Army”: LG Manoj Sinha
With over 200 public events, 80 interviews, PM Modi wraps a hectic Lok Sabha election campaign
J&K LG chairs review meeting of Home Department
Yuva Shakti is driving force of India’s journey, their aspirations decide country’s destination: PM Modi
PM Modi pays Floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Israel: Five killed, 12 injured in Jerusalem bus shooting
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Israel: Five killed, 12 injured in Jerusalem bus shooting
Breaking World
Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K
LG Sinha Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi, J.P. Nadda for Sanctioning 50 MBBS Seats for SMVDIME
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“Without proper infrastructure, cricket in J&K won’t progress”: Azharuddin
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News Sports
TOP 10 BILLIONAIRES LIST- No Indian in the Top 10 List of Richest Man.
Business SEO Top Stories