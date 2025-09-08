Kulgam Encounter : Another Terrorist Killed; Toll 2 

Follow us on

One more terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter in the Guddar forest area of Kulgam district, taking the toll to two, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said based on a specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched in the Guddar forest.

He said after observing suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire.

Earlier, a terrorist was killed and a Junior Commissioned Officer of the Army was also injured. Now one terrorists has been killed while operation is going on,” he said—(KNO)