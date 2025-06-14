City

KU VC Prof Nilofer Khan calls of LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, June 13: Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, Friday.
As per a statement, Prof. Nilofer Khan expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for his unwavering support and continuous guidance to the University’s progress, and paving the way for the University of Kashmir to achieve the prestigious A++ Grade in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation and an impressive CGPA of 3.68. The Lieutenant Governor, the Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, lauded the Vice Chancellor, administration, faculty, staff, students and scholars for their collaborative efforts and persistent drive that have significantly elevated the standing of University of Kashmir among the Top Universities of the country.

