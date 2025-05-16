KU VC Prof Nilofar Khan’s gets two year extention

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir has extended the tenure of Professor Nilofar Khan as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir by two years, following the successful completion of her initial three-year term.

Prof Khan, who was appointed on 19 May 2022, created history as the first woman to head the institution in its 74-year history. Her leadership during the past three years has been marked by significant academic and administrative initiatives.

The extension was approved by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who serves as the Chancellor of the University. The decision is seen as an endorsement of Prof Khan’s contributions to the university’s academic progress and institutional reforms.

University officials welcomed the move, expressing confidence that the extended tenure would allow for continued implementation of key initiatives and academic programmes under her stewardship.

Prof Khan is a distinguished academic in the field of Home Science and has held several important positions at the university prior to her appointment as Vice-Chancellor.