KU setting benchmark in NEP 2020 implementation: Rijiju

Srinagar, July27 :The Chief Justice of India, Justice BhushanRamkrishnaGavai, and Union Minister for Minority and Parliamentary Affairs, ShriKirenRijiju, attended the first-ever Mega Alumni Meet 2025 at the University of Kashmir today. The landmark event, held at the University’s Convocation Complex, brought together a host of distinguished dignitaries, alumni, civil and police officials, and faculty members.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister KirenRijiju lauded the University of Kashmir for its growing stature as a centre of academic distinction in the region.

“The University of Kashmir has set a benchmark for quality education and research. Its A++ NAAC accreditation is a testimony to its academic strength and institutional vision,” he said.

He commended the University’s commitment to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, calling it one of the few institutions in the country to adopt the policy with “seriousness and vision.”

“This university is playing a pivotal role in transforming higher education in the region through a multidisciplinary, inclusive, and technology-enabled approach,” Rijiju noted.

Highlighting the University’s potential to shape future narratives, the Union Minister said, “The youth of Jammu and Kashmir are full of potential. The University of Kashmir can inspire a powerful new narrative that empowers them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.”

Rijiju assured full support from the Union Government and the Ministry of Minority Affairs in fulfilling the aspirations of students and youth in J&K.

“We are committed to ensuring access to quality education, modern infrastructure, and meaningful opportunities for every student in the Union Territory,” he added.

Chief Justice of India Justice B.R. Gavai, in his address, urged the University to actively engage its alumni to benefit the younger generation.

“I appeal to the University and faculty to utilize their strong alumni network. Their rich experience can serve as a roadmap for the youth,” he said.

Describing Kashmir as a “paradise on Earth,” Justice Gavai praised the region for its deep intellectual and cultural legacy.

“Kashmir is known for its confluence of civilizations—its beauty, handicrafts, pashmina shawls, and cuisine have enriched India’s cultural and intellectual discourse,” he remarked.

He also expressed confidence in the University’s continued contributions to national development.

“I have full belief that the University of Kashmir will continue to produce students who will significantly contribute to India’s growth and the progress of Kashmir as a region,” the CJI said.

Justice Gavai highlighted the University’s alumni achievements across diverse fields including law, politics, and medical science. He also personally felicitated prominent alumni, including former J&K Chief Minister GhulamNabi Azad and LokSabha MP MianAltaf Ahmad.

“I was particularly pleased to honour GhulamNabi Azad, who shares a long-standing connection with my family through public service,” he shared.

The event was also attended by seven sitting judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of the J&K and Ladakh High Court, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and other notable figures from legal and political circles.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nilofer Khan, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the dignitaries and alumni present. She reaffirmed the University’s commitment to academic innovation, inclusivity, and societal progress.