KU postpones all examinations scheduled till 10 May

The University of Kashmir on Wednesday said that it has postponed all examinations scheduled to be held upto and including, May 10, 2025, stands postponed.

According to a notification issued by the Assistant Controller of Examinations Masood Javid, “It is hereby notified that all examinations of the University of Kashmir scheduled to be held upto and including 10.05.2025 stand postponed,”

“Fresh dates for the postponed papers shall be notified separately, “, reads the order.

Earlier today Kashmir University issued a statement stating that “All the examinations scheduled for today i.e., 07.05.2025 stand postponed,”.