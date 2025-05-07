BreakingKashmir

KU postpones all examinations scheduled till 10 May

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The University of Kashmir on Wednesday said that it has postponed all examinations scheduled to be held upto and including, May 10, 2025, stands postponed.

According to a notification issued by the Assistant Controller of Examinations Masood Javid, “It is hereby notified that all examinations of the University of Kashmir scheduled to be held upto and including 10.05.2025 stand postponed,”

“Fresh dates for the postponed papers shall be notified separately, “, reads the order.

Earlier today Kashmir University issued a statement stating that “All the examinations scheduled for today i.e., 07.05.2025 stand postponed,”.

You Might Also Like

US Open 2023 badminton: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen progress into second round

Kashmir: Unidentified male body found in Dalgate

Supply disruptions, weather vagaries most felt by Global South: PM Modi at G20 Agriculture Ministers meeting

CUK organizes poetry competition on environmental issues

Two gamblers held in Baramulla, stake money seized: Police

Share This Article
Previous Article Authorities establish 24×7 Joint Control Room at DEOC, DC Office Srinagar
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Authorities establish 24×7 Joint Control Room at DEOC, DC Office Srinagar
Breaking
Admin advises People of Karnah to stay indoors as precautionary measure
Breaking
Delhi airport issues advisory after India launches targeted strikes in Pakistan
Breaking
Pakistan Army Shells J&K Border Village, Civilian Infrastructure Damaged
Breaking