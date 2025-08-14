KU organises capacity building programme on ‘NextGen Libraries’

Srinagar, Aug 13: To enhance professional competencies of library and information science professionals, the Allama Iqbal Library (AIL), University of Kashmir (KU), organised a one-day capacity building program on ‘NextGen Libraries: Skill Upgradation for Library and Information Science Professionals’ at the Main Campus.As per a statement issued here, speaking at the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor KU, Prof. Nilofer Khan, said that libraries are the intellectual heartbeat of academic institutions and must keep pace with emerging technologies and user needs. “Our libraries must evolve into dynamic knowledge hubs, integrating traditional resources with modern digital services to meet the aspirations of 21st century learners,” she said. Dean Academic Affairs KU, Prof. Shariefuddin Pirzada, said the program would provide a timely platform for librarians to upgrade their skills. “Equipping library professionals with advanced skills is essential to support multidisciplinary education, research innovation and lifelong learning,” he said.Registrar KU, Prof. Naseer Iqbal, appreciated the initiative, stating that professional development in the library sector is vital for sustaining academic excellence and ensuring students’ easy access to quality information resources. In his keynote address, Dr. Reyaz Rufai, former University Librarian AIL KU, highlighted the importance of continuous skill enhancement in library services to match the pace of rapidly changing information technologies and user expectations. Earlier, in his welcome address, Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Lone, University Librarian AIL KU, introduced the participants to new services and initiatives undertaken at AIL, aimed at improving user experience. A key highlight of the inaugural was the launch of a mental fitness and wellness division ‘Beyond Books’ at AIL, designed to promote holistic well-being among students and staff. The event proceedings were conducted by Dr. Uzma Qadri, Senior Assistant Librarian AIL KU, while Dr. M. Ishaq Lone, Senior Assistant Librarian AIL KU, presented the formal vote of thanks. The inaugural function was attended by administrative officials, faculty members, scholars and students of the campus.