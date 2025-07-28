KU matches best in country, alumni key to its legacy: CM

SRINAGAR, JULY 27: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today lauded the University of Kashmir as a premier institution of learning, praising the accomplishments of its alumni and affirming that the university stands on par with the best in the country.

Addressing a distinguished gathering at the Mega Alumni Meet-2025 held on the university campus, the Chief Minister emphasized the university’s strong academic and societal contributions.

The event was also graced by Chief Justice of India Justice B.R. Gavai, Union Minister for Parliamentary & Minority Affairs KirenRijiju, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Vice Chancellor Prof. Nilofer Khan, and former Chief Justice of J&K High Court Justice Ali Mohammad Magray, who delivered the welcome address. The meet saw the presence of several Supreme Court judges, Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court Justice ArunPalli, judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, former Chief Minister GhulamNabi Azad, Member of Parliament MianAltaf Ahmad, and a large contingent of alumni from diverse fields.

In his address, CM Abdullah highlighted two fundamental criteria for measuring the success of an academic institution: “The first is the scope and caliber of its research output; the second is the tangible accomplishments of its alumni. By both standards, the University of Kashmir is not behind any university in the country.”

He praised the university’s alumni for excelling in law, politics, administration, medicine, social work, business, and other fields, earning recognition at national and international levels.

Calling upon the alumni to maintain their connection with the university, the Chief Minister said, “Kashmir University has given you a lot. If you could, even occasionally, return the favor through your efforts and experience, it would greatly benefit the students who are currently studying here, as well as those who will secure admission in the future.”

He urged alumni to serve as role models and mentors for the next generation, adding, “Just as you have brought pride to Jammu & Kashmir and to India, may the future students of this university continue this legacy.”

CM Abdullah also extended warm congratulations to all alumni honoured at the event, saying, “I heartily congratulate all those who have been recognised with citations today,” and concluded with words of encouragement for continued excellence.