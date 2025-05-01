KU holds free medical camp for persons with disabilities

Srinagar, April 30: To promote inclusive healthcare and support the well-being of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), the Health Centre, University of Kashmir (KU) on Wednesday organised a day-long free medical camp at its main campus.

The camp was organised under the aegis of the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir. It was exclusively held for PwD students and staff of the University. The camp provided free specialist consultations in general medicine, ENT, and orthopaedics, in addition to free diagnostic services, eye check-ups, and essential medicines.

In her message Vice Chancellor KU Prof Nilofer Khan while reiterating that the Varsity remains deeply committed to inclusive growth and community well-being said. “This free health camp for PwD’s reflects our resolve to serve all sections of society with compassion and responsibility. We believe that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right, and through such initiatives we aim to create a more supportive and equitable environment for everyone.”

Registrar KU, Prof. Naseer Iqbal lauded the initiative, highlighting that the varsity is committed to ensuring accessible healthcare for all. Dean Students’ Welfare KU, Prof. Pervez Ahmed, termed the medical camp a welcome step towards promoting health equity on campus and addressing the specific concerns of PwD members of the University. Coordinator, Health Centre KU, Dr. Khalid Nazir, said that the camp was part of ongoing welfare initiatives aimed at supporting the holistic well-being of the campus community. He also expressed gratitude to the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir for their collaboration and continued support. The specialist consultants included Dr. Hina Naqash (Physician), Dr. Firdous Bangroo (Orthopedician), Dr. Aijaz (ENT), and Dr. Inam (Physiotherapist). The camp was well-received by the campus community and witnessed active participation from the intended beneficiaries.

Commissioner Secy H&UDD, Commissioner JMC visit animal care facilities in Jammu

Jammu, April 30: Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Mandeep Kaur and Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Dr. Devansh Yadav, Wednesday conducted an extensive visit to the Municipal Animal Care Centre at Roop Nagar and the SPCA Centre at Chowadhi.

They reviewed the progress on Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme besides taking stock of associated civil works. At Municipal Animal Care Centre, Roop Nagar, the dignitaries inspected the ongoing ABC program and reviewed the condition of sick and injured stray animals under treatment. Mandeep Kaur emphasized the importance of maintaining hygienic conditions, providing timely medical treatment and ensuring humane handling of all animals. She interacted with the veterinary staff, directing them to maintain efficient records. She stressed the need to expand outreach efforts for stray dog sterilization to effectively manage their population. At SPCA Centre Chowadhi, the officers visited the upcoming ABC Centre there, taking a comprehensive review of the ongoing civil works. H&UDD Commissioner Secretary exhorted upon the concerned to expedite the construction and operational preparations. The new facility is expected to significantly boost the sterilization capacity, helping scale up stray dog sterilization efforts across the city. She asked the engineering and veterinary teams to ensure timely project completion and infrastructure readiness. Abdul Star, Joint Commissioner (Health and Sanitation), Dr. Gaurav Chowdhary; Animal Welfare Officer, Ashwani Mitra; DFO Urban; Executive Engineers from the Electric, Civil and Project Divisions of JMC and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.