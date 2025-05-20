KU extends last date for admission to 5-year UG-PG, 4-year B.Tech programmes till May 26

Srinagar, May 19: The University of Kashmir (KU) has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for various Undergraduate and UG-PG Integrated Programmes. The extension has been granted in view of requests received from several aspirants who could not apply within the earlier notified schedule due to various reasons.

As per the revised notification, candidates can now submit their online applications till 26-05-2025. The admission deadline has been extended for the following programmes: 5-Year Integrated UG-PG Programmes in BA-LLB (Honours), Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, BSc-MSc Electronics, BSc-MSc Physics, BSc-MSc Energy Studies, BA-MA Arabic, BSc-MSc Botany; 4-Year Undergraduate Programme through Design Your Own Degree (DYD) mode; 4-Year B.Tech Programmes; 4-Year BPA and B.Music Programmes under Music and Fine Arts; 4-Year B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security (IoT, Zakura Campus); and 4-Year B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (North Campus, Baramulla). The University has advised all interested candidates to make use of this final opportunity and complete their online application process by the extended date. For detailed information and updates, applicants are requested to visit the University’s official website.