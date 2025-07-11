KU extends last date for admission applications till July 12

The Directorate of Admissions & Competitive Examinations, University of Kashmir (KU) has extended the last date for submission of online admission forms and requisite fee for various programmes till Saturday, July 12, 2025 (3:00 PM).

The extension applies to all PG programmes including M.Tech, MBA, MBA-CME at the Main Campus, offsite campuses and govt./private affiliated colleges, 3-Year LL.B., 4-Year B.Tech (Non-JEE), integrated UG-PG programmes in Arabic, Energy Studies and Physics at Kupwara Campus, 2-Year LL.M., and Diploma/Certificate courses advertised through different admission notifications for the 2025 session.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline, as no further extension shall be granted.

The entrance tests for these programmes shall commence from Tuesday, July 15, 2025, as per the datesheet available on the official University website.