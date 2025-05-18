KU extends date for submission of online application forms

Srinagar, May 17: The University of Kashmir on Saturday has announced extension for the submission of online application forms until May 26, 2025 for various programmes, accommodating students who have not yet submitted their applications.

Dr Fayaz Ahmad, the Director of Admissions & Competitive Examinations at Kashmir University told Rising Kashmir that this decision was made following requests from prospective students. This extension applies to the programmes listed in Admission Notifications No. 02, 03, and 04 of 2025, dated April 15, April 23, and May 5, respectively.

“The courses whose online application form submissions have been extended up to 26-05-2025 include the 5-Year Integrated UG-PG Program in BA-LL.B. (Honours), Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, B.Sc.-M.Sc. in Electronics, B.Sc.-M.Sc. in Physics, B.Sc.-M.Sc. in Energy Studies, BA-M.A. in Arabic, and B.Sc.-M.Sc. in Botany. Additionally, for the 4-Year UG Program through the Design Your Degree Mode, students who qualify for the entrance examinations will be admitted based on the university’s criteria,” Dr Fayaz said.

He said that in the 4-Year B.Tech Programme, student selection will be based on the best of two JEE Mains scores.

“However, for the 4-Year BPA and B.Mus. programmes, there will be no entrance examinations and the selection will be based on merit from qualifying examinations at the 12th-grade level from any stream,” the director said.