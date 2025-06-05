City

KU condoles demise of its Ex-Registrar Prof. Abdul Rashid Mattoo

Srinagar, June 04: The University of Kashmir (KU) Wednesday mourned the demise of Prof. Abdul Rashid Mattoo, a distinguished academician from the Department of Commerce KU and Ex- Registrar of the University.
Prof Matto who was also Ex-Chairman of J&K BOSE passed away on Wednesday. He was also the founder member of the Department of Commerce, KU. Vice-Chancellor KU, Prof. Nilofer Khan, while chairing a condolence meeting held at KU on Wednesday said, “Prof. Mattoo was a dedicated academician, teacher and researcher and an able administrator who contributed significantly to the academic and institutional growth of the University. His passing is a great loss to the academic fraternity.”
Dean Academic Affairs KU, Prof. Shariefuddin Pirzada, Dean College Development Council KU, Prof. Khurshid Butt, and Registrar KU, Prof. Naseer Iqbal, also expressed their deep sorrow and recalled Prof. Mattoo’s valuable services in various academic and administrative capacities and his immense contribution to the corporate life of the University. The condolence meeting was attended by various deans of the school, heads of the department and faculty members from the Department of Commerce and from various other departments of the University. The University community extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

