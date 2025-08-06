KU Concludes Series of Sports Events for Students & Staff

Srinagar, Aug 05: To promote fitness, well-being, and campus engagement, the University of Kashmir (KU) concluded a vibrant series of sports activities organised by the varsity’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES). Held across multiple days, the events included an Inter-Department Cycle Race, Inter-Department Volleyball Tournament (Men), and an Inter-Staff Table Tennis Tournament.As per a statement issued here, 8n line with the National Sports Policy 2025’s vision of “sports as a people’s movement,” the initiative drew enthusiastic participation from students and staff across campuses. Inter-Staff Table Tennis TournamentThe Inter-Staff Table Tennis Tournament witnessed 20 participants from various departments. In the final match, Prof. Nisar Ahmad Khan from the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences defeated Mr. Inam-ur-Rauf Malik (General Administration) in straight sets to clinch the title. The event was graced by Registrar KU, Prof. Naseer Iqbal, who emphasised the role of regular sports in enhancing workplace productivity and wellness. The prize distribution ceremony followed, honouring the winner, runner-up, and other participants.

Inter-Department Volleyball Tournament (Men)Meanwhile, the Inter-Department Volleyball Tournament (Men) featured participation from 22 departments over 10 days. The final was played between the Department of Electronics and Department of Tourism, Hospitality & Leisure Studies, with the Department of Electronics emerging victorious by 3 sets to 1.

Inter-Department Cycle Race (Men & Women)Earlier, the Inter-Department Cycle Race (Men & Women) began from Nishat Garden and concluded at Rumi Gate, promoting cycling as a sustainable and healthy transport option. The event was aimed at encouraging fitness, reducing environmental impact, and boosting morale across the university community.

Cycle Race Winners:

Women’s Category:

Gold: Hurrah Shah (Department of Law)

Silver:Rashiya Bashir (Department of Physical Education)

Bronze: Diya Masoodi (Department of Management Studies)

Men’s Category:

Gold: Kushnoor Farooq (North Campus)

Silver: Jahan Zaib Farooq (North Campus)

Bronze: Mir Riyaz ul Rashid (Department of Management Studies)

The DPES is now preparing for an Inter-College Athletic Meet (Men & Women), scheduled for the month of August, expecting participation from over 30 affiliated colleges.