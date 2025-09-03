BreakingKashmir

KU, Cluster University postpone exams amid inclement weather conditions

In view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions, all examinations scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025, by the University of Kashmir (KU) and Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) have been postponed.

Officials from the Cluster University Srinagar and the University of Kashmir, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that fresh dates for the postponed papers will be notified separately.

They said that all exams slated for Wednesday have also been deferred.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, had ordered the closure of all schools and colleges across the Valley as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff—(KNO)

