Sports

KU begins 10-day AFC ‘B’ football coaching course with AIFF, FPAI

 Participants from across India to attend intensive football coach education programme

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read
Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 05: To strengthen coach education and promote professional football training in the region, a 10-day AFC “B” Diploma Coaching Course commenced on Friday at the University of Kashmir (KU). The programme is being organised by the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) in collaboration with the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES), KU, and the Football Players’ Association of India (FPAI).

As per a statement issued here, a total of 24 football enthusiasts from North India, South India, Central India, and the North-Eastern states are participating in the course, which is designed to provide modern training methodologies, advanced coaching techniques, and updated practices to aspiring football coaches. Vice-Chancellor KU, Prof. Nilofer Khan, in her message, highlighted the importance of the programme, terming it an important step towards nurturing sporting talent in the country.

“The University is committed to promoting sports education alongside academic excellence. Collaborations with premier institutions like AIFF and FPAI provide our youth with global-level exposure and opportunities to excel in sports. Initiatives like these strengthen our resolve to make varsity a hub of sporting talent and professional training,” she said. Prof. Tariq Ahmad Chishti, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education KU, at the inaugural session, lauded the DPES for conducting impactful activities and termed the course a significant step towards advancing football coaching at the national level. Prof. Musavir Ahmad, Head, Department of Linguistics and Media Advisor, KU, also addressed the gathering and highlighted the University’s growing partnerships with national sporting bodies and federations. Earlier, Dr. Surjeet Singh, Coordinator, DPES KU, in his welcome address, said that the Directorate is committed to advancing coach education and skill development in football. The inaugural ceremony was attended by administrative officers, coaches, AIFF officials, representatives from FPAI, veteran footballers, and several international players.

J&K ARC felicitates gold medalists of 62nd National Roller-Skating Championship
Students clinch victory over Alumni in football showdown
KU holds special marathon for differently-abled students
National Arnis Championship 2024 commences at Multipurpose Indoor Hall, Polo Ground
PM Modi interacts with Indian contingent of Paris Paralympics
Share This Article
Previous Article Soft Tennis: J&K Native Selected for India’s Asian Championship Team Staff
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Soft Tennis: J&K Native Selected for India’s Asian Championship Team Staff
Sports
Eid-e-Milad (SAW) : DC, SSP take stock of facilities at Hazratbal shrine
City
Reckless driving by ‘drug addicts’ puts Srinagar commuters at risk
City
Traffic Police issues advisory for Sept 6: Jammu-Srinagar NHW to remain closed
Breaking Kashmir