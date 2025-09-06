KU begins 10-day AFC ‘B’ football coaching course with AIFF, FPAI

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 05: To strengthen coach education and promote professional football training in the region, a 10-day AFC “B” Diploma Coaching Course commenced on Friday at the University of Kashmir (KU). The programme is being organised by the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) in collaboration with the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES), KU, and the Football Players’ Association of India (FPAI).

As per a statement issued here, a total of 24 football enthusiasts from North India, South India, Central India, and the North-Eastern states are participating in the course, which is designed to provide modern training methodologies, advanced coaching techniques, and updated practices to aspiring football coaches. Vice-Chancellor KU, Prof. Nilofer Khan, in her message, highlighted the importance of the programme, terming it an important step towards nurturing sporting talent in the country.

“The University is committed to promoting sports education alongside academic excellence. Collaborations with premier institutions like AIFF and FPAI provide our youth with global-level exposure and opportunities to excel in sports. Initiatives like these strengthen our resolve to make varsity a hub of sporting talent and professional training,” she said. Prof. Tariq Ahmad Chishti, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education KU, at the inaugural session, lauded the DPES for conducting impactful activities and termed the course a significant step towards advancing football coaching at the national level. Prof. Musavir Ahmad, Head, Department of Linguistics and Media Advisor, KU, also addressed the gathering and highlighted the University’s growing partnerships with national sporting bodies and federations. Earlier, Dr. Surjeet Singh, Coordinator, DPES KU, in his welcome address, said that the Directorate is committed to advancing coach education and skill development in football. The inaugural ceremony was attended by administrative officers, coaches, AIFF officials, representatives from FPAI, veteran footballers, and several international players.