Krishna Janmashtami celebrated in Rajouri

Rajouri, Aug 16: Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with devotion in Rajouri district today. The celebrations included a Jhanki Yatra, which began from the Sanatan Dharma Sabha Ashram premises, passed through the Old Bus Stand and concluded back at the Ashram.According to a statement issued here, a large number of people from different walks of life participated in the event, offering prayers and taking part in the celebrations. Devotional songs, bhajans and chants in praise of Lord Krishna created a festive atmosphere across the town.The organisers expressed gratitude to the district administration and police authorities for their support in ensuring the smooth conduct of the programme.Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival is observed with fasting, devotional singing, enactments of Krishna’s childhood (Jhankis) and midnight prayers, signifying the divine moment of his birth.