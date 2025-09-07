Kashmir

KPDCL announces power shutdown

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read
Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 06: According to Chief Engineer KPDCL, in view of emergency restoration of damaged portion of tower no. 95 A of 132 KV D/C Zainakote-Pattan Transmission Line, the power supply from 33kv feeders including Nowpora, Arampora, Sopore, Watergam, Bandipora & SIDCO, Kupwara Hotline, Kupwara Old, MES, Handwara Hotline & Handwara Old, Dollipora, Kralpora, Hyhama, Pattan, Gulmarg, HMT and Markundal to respective receiving stations including Panzipora, Sher Colony, Sopore-I& II, Arampora, Sidiq Colony, Pattan, Nihalpora, Mulgam, Chogal,Dolipora, Vilgam, Tarathpora shall remain affected on September 09 &11 from 9:00Am to 3:00Pm.

According to a statement issued here, the areas to remain affected include Nowpora, Arampora, Sopore, Watergam, Bandipora & SIDCO, Kupwara Hotline, Kupwara Old, MES, Handwara Hotline & Handwara Old, Dollipora, Kralpora, Hyhama, Pattan, Gulmarg, HMT, Markundal and adjoinining areas.

Similarly, the power supply from 33 KV Lisser Hiller line to receiving stations including Aarkhoshipora, Hiller Bahi and Shankerpora shall remain affected on September 08 from 10:00Am to 3:00Pm.

The areas to remain affected include Hiller, Shankerpora, Sagam, Aarkhoshipora and adjoining areas.

Also, the power supply from 33 KV Mattan Pahalgam line to receiving stations including Salia, Hutmurrah, Sallar, Aishmuqam, Batkoot & GIS/ AIS Pahalgam shall remain affected on September 09 &13 from 10:00Am to 3:00Pm.

The feeding areas to remain affected include Pahalgam, Batkoot, Aishmuqam, Seer, Saller, Akad, Hutmurrah, Salia and adjoining areas.

G-20 Presidency: KU set to host meet on ‘Gender Equality and Disability’
J&K becomes first UT to launch video call mental health consultations
23rd Greentech Environment Summit honors corporate leaders for environmental excellence
Transport dept pushes for safer roads, better services in Ladakh
Quick settlement of insurance claims brings relief to J&K Bank customers’ families
Share This Article
Previous Article Aatif Qayoom elected president of Handwara Media Association
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Aatif Qayoom elected president of Handwara Media Association
Kashmir
Fertiliser quality control lab achieves revised NABL accreditation scope
Jammu
Air warriors trained for disaster management
Jammu
SDM Gool conducts on-site assessment of damages
Jammu