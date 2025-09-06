BreakingKashmir

KPDCL Announces Power Shutdown in Kashmir Parts 

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 06: According to Chief Engineer KPDCL, that in view of emergency restoration of damaged portion of tower no. 95 A of 132 KV D/C Zainakote-Pattan Transmission Line, the power supply from 33kv feeders including Nowpora, Arampora, Sopore, Watergam, Bandipora & SIDCO, Kupwara Hotline, Kupwara Old, MES, Handwara Hotline & Handwara Old, Dollipora, Kralpora, Hyhama, Pattan, Gulmarg, HMT and Markundal to respective receiving stations including Panzipora, Sher Colony, Sopore-I& II, Arampora, Sidiq Colony, Pattan, Nihalpora, Mulgam, Chogal,Dolipora, Vilgam, Tarathpora shall remain affected on September 09 &11 from 9:00Am to 3:00Pm.

The areas to remain affected include Nowpora, Arampora, Sopore, Watergam, Bandipora & SIDCO, Kupwara Hotline, Kupwara Old, MES, Handwara Hotline & Handwara Old, Dollipora, Kralpora, Hyhama, Pattan, Gulmarg, HMT, Markundal and adjoinining areas.

Similarly, the power supply from 33 KV Lisser Hiller line to receiving stations including Aarkhoshipora, Hiller Bahi and Shankerpora shall remain affected on September 08 from 10:00Am to 3:00Pm.

The areas to remain affected include Hiller, Shankerpora, Sagam, Aarkhoshipora and adjoining areas.

Also, the power supply from 33 KV Mattan Pahalgam line to receiving stations including Salia, Hutmurrah, Sallar, Aishmuqam, Batkoot & GIS/ AIS Pahalgam shall remain affected on September 09 &13 from 10:00Am to 3:00Pm.

The feeding areas to remain affected include Pahalgam, Batkoot, Aishmuqam, Seer, Saller, Akad, Hutmurrah, Salia and adjoining areas.

