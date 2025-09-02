KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir Parts

Follow us on

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out the pending works for installation of 11 KV isolators, shutdown of 33KV GIS Theed Shalimar line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Shalimar shall remain off while power supply to SKUAST, Telibal, Arbal, Deewan Colony and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM and 02:00 PM to 02:30 PM on 07 September, 2025.

Also in order to facilitate Tehsil Office Chadoora in the work of pruning of Chinar Trees near Tehsil Office, shutdown of 33 KV Chadoora-Panzan Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Panzan & Rangar shall remain off while power supply to Gadsathoo, Panzan, Lalgam, Rangar, Kathairgound and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:30 AM to 03:30 AM on 07 September, 2025.

Likewise to carry out augmentation of 33 KV Watrehail Parthan line, shutdown of 33 KV Watrehail Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Waterhail, Charangam shall remain off while power supply to Samsaan, Parthan, Watrehail, PHE Substation and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:00 AM to 03:30 Noon on 03 & 07 September, 2025.

Similarly, in order to raise the height of Double Ckt at Pahroo and Lasjan Byepass, shutdown of 33KV BK Pora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at BK Pora, Khanda & Summerbugh shall remain off while power supply to BK Pora, Khanda, Checkpora, Chattergam, Summerbugh, Wagoora, Wadipora, Aribagh, Checkpora and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 03 September, 2025.

Moreover to facilitate All India authorities/ HPT authorities to cutdown the poplar trees along the boundary of Receiving Station Narbal and also to replace worn out channels of 33 KV Sanoor Tap, shutdown of 33KV Shariefabad-Narbal line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Narbal, Sanoor, Kalipora shall remain off while power supply to Narbal, Mazhama, Kawoosa, Sozeith, Lawaypora, Malpora, Radbugh, Railway Station Mazhama and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 04 & 08 September, 2025.