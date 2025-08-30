KPDCL Announces Power Shutdown in Kashmir Parts 

Follow us on

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 30: According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to complete the left over work of stabilization of 33 KV Mattan-Pahalgam line which got halted due to SANJY-2025, shutdown of 33KV Mattan Pahalgam line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Salia, Hutmurrah, Sallar, Aishmuqam, Batkoot, GIS/AIS Pahalgam shall remain off while power supply to Pahalgam, Batkoot, Aishmuqam, Seer, Saller, Akad, Hutmurrah, Salia and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM on 02 & 04 September, 2025.