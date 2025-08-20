KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir Parts

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to complete the left over work of stabilization of 33 KV Mattan-Pahalgam line which got halted due to SANJY-2025, shutdown of 33KV Mattan Pahalgam line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Salia, Hutmurrah, Sallar, Aishmuqam, Batkoot, GIS/AIS Pahalgam shall remain off while power supply to Pahalgam, Batkoot, Aishmuqam, Seer, Saller, Akad, Hutmurrah, Salia and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 26, 28 & 30 August, 2025.

Also in order to carry out the works regarding raising of 11 KV feeders under the 33 KV main bus conductor by way of erection of one no. 11 mtr long ST Pole and shifting of 33 KV Wanganpora-Takenwari-BAMK line from deteriorated composite wooden pole to 11 mtr long ST Pole at Narwara, shutdown of 33 KV Wanganpora Takenwari BAMK line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Takanwari shall remain off while power supply to Shanglipora, Sangam and adjoining areas will be affected from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM on 24 August, 2025.

Also in this connection, shutdown of 33 KV Wanganpora-Khanyar-Rainawari line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Khanyar and Rainawari shall remain off while power supply to Miskeen Bagh, Rozabal, Maqdoom Sb, Radhpora, Hazari Bagh, Nowhatta, Partially Jogilankar, JLNM Hospital, Kondabal, Hassanabad and adjoining areas will be affected from 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM on 24 August, 2025.

Further, shutdown of 33 KV GIS Nowshera BAMK line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at BAMK shall remain off while power supply to Industries, Raja Colony, Zadibal, Bota Kadal, Gili Kadal, BSNL Exchange and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM on 24 August, 2025.

Meanwhile as per a separate shutdown schedule issued from the office of Chief Engineer KPDCL, in order to carry out Branch cutting and other stabilization works, shutdown of 33 KV Badampora-Safapora Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Safapora, Mansbal shall remain off while power supply to Safapora, Gratbal, Jarakobagh, Manasbal and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 23 August, 2025.