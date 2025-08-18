KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir Parts

According to the Chief Engineer, KPDCL that in view of shifting of poles in the premises of District Jail Anantnag, the power supply from Jail Tap line of 33 KV Gopalpora Pahalgam line to receiving station Gopalpora shall remain affected on August 20 from 9:00Am to 3:00Pm.

Also, 11 KV Kehribal feeder will remain OFF on the said date and time, as it is running parallel to the Jail Tap line of 33 KV Gopalpora Pahalgam line.

Similarly, in view of the work related to evacuation of power from GIS Harwan, the power supply from 33 KV Burzhama Tap line to receiving station Burzhama shall remain affected on August 20 & 23 from 9:00Am to 3:00Pm.

The areas to remain affected include Danihama, Khimber, Teilbal, Burzhama, Shoperbagh, Rahbagh and adjoining areas.