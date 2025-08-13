KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir parts

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out Stringing of conductor under RDSS, shutdown of 33KV Khanda Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Khanda shall remain off while power supply to Chattergam, Magraypora, Suthsoo, Gowherpora and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 14 & 19 August, 2025.

Likewise to carry out the Branch cutting/ stabilization / erection of 13 mtr long ST Pole at Pohroo Chowk Bypass of 33 KV Pampore BK Pora line and stabilization of 33 KV Pampore Wagoora line, shutdown of 33 KV Pampore BK Pora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at BK Pora, Khanda and Summerbugh shall remain off while power supply to BK Pora, Khanda, Checkpora, Chattergam, Kenihama, Summerbugh, Wagoora, Airbagh, Chackpora and adjoining areas will be affected from 07:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 18 & 21 August, 2025.

Also in this connection, shutdown of 33 KV KV Pampore Wagoora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Pohroo, Kadlabal shall remain off while power supply to Pahroo, Kadlabal, Gas Plant, FGCIL and adjoining areas will be affected from 07:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 23 August, 2025.

Similarly, in order to facilitate Augmentation / stabilization of 33 KV Pampore-SIDCO line, the shutdown of 33 KV Pampore-Pampore line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Pampore-I & Pampore-II shall remain off while power supply to Frestibal, Khadarmoh, Kadlabal, ITBP, Zewan, JKEDI, Drangbal, Namblabal, Tulbagh and adjoining areas will be affected from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM on 17 August, 2025.

Also in this connection, shutdown of 33 KV Pampore-SIDCO line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Cement Plants of Khrew and IE Khrew shall remain off while power supply to IE Khrew and Cement Plants of Khrew and Wuyan and adjoining areas will be affected from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM on 17 August, 2025.