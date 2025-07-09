BreakingKashmir

KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir Parts

RK Online Desk
According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out the shifting of utilities of comprehensive Sewerage Scheme in Zone III of Greater Srinagar for completion of work at Dr. Ali Jan Road and at Wanganpora link road near Sewerage Treatment Plant Dr. Ali Jan Road, shutdown of 33KV Khanyar line, 33 KV Baghi Ali Mardan Khan Takanwari line, 33 KV Kawadara Mughal Masjid line and 33 KV SH Pora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Khanyar, Rainawari and Takanwari; SH Pora, Shereen Bagh, MR Gunj, Kawdara and Mughal Masjid shall remain off while power supply to Miskeen Bagh, Rosebal, Hazaribagh, Kondebal, Hasanabad, Jogi lankar, Palpora, Sangam, JLNM Hospital, Fatehkadal, Khayam, Khankahi Mohalla, Jamallatta, Nawabazar, Zainakadal, Firdous Colony, Zaldagar, Nowhatta, Nawa Kadal, MR Gunj, Zadibal, Kaksarai and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 12, 15 & 19 July, 2025.

To facilitate works related to construction (widening / strengthening) of 02 Lane National Highway Rafiabad-Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tanghdar, being carried out by BEACON Authority, shutdown of 33KV Kupwara HOT line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Drugmulla, Tikker, Galizoo shall remain off while power supply to Drugmulla, Arampora, Kupwara Town, Baterga, Gulgam, DC Office Complex and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 10 & 14 July, 2025.

Similarly, as per a separate shutdown schedule issued by the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out Shifting of electrical utilities along the proposed Ring road, shutdown of several 33KV lines shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at shall remain off while power supply to numerous areas will be affected.

In this connection, shutdown of 33KV BadamporaWangipora Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Batwina, Wangipora, Nowgam shall remain off while power supply to Batwina, Nowgam, Wangipora, Zazna, Ahan, Waskura, Kharbagh, Sumbal, Nesbal and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 12:00 PM on 15, 19 & 22 June, 2025.

Also, the shutdown of 33KV Badampora Army Hakbara line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Hakbara, Hajin, Madwan, Army shall remain off while power supply to Hajin, Preng, Madwan, Banyari, Hakbara, Chandergeer and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 12:00 PM on 15, 19 & 22 June, 2025.

Besides, the shutdown of 33KV Badampora Lar Tulmulla line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Lar, Tulmulla shall remain off while power supply to Lar, Tulmulla, Repora, Watlar, Waliwar, Dangerpora, Larsun and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 12:00 PM on 13, 17 & 21 June, 2025.

