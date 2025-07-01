KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir Parts

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out evacuation of power for GIS Harwan, shutdown of 33KV Burzhama Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Burzhama shall remain off while power supply to Danihama, Khimber, Chaterhama, Tailbal, Burzhama, Gassu, Shoperbagh, Rahbagh, Batpora will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 2, 5 & 7 July, 2025.

To facilitate works related to maintenance and stabilization of the 33 KV lines, shutdown of 33KV Pampore-Badamibagh Trunk line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Sonwar, Badamibagh, Panthachowk, Lasjan, Flour Mills, Govt. Press, GB Panth Hospital and WSS Tangnar shall remain off while power supply to Sonwar, Indra Nagar, Batwara, Shivpora, Badamibagh, Lasjan, WSS Tangnar and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 2 July, 2025.

Also, shutdown of 33KV Khonmoh SIDCO-3rd line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Cement Plants (Khyber Saifco/ TCI Max) shall remain off while power supply to Cement Plants (Khyber SAIFCO/ TCI Max)and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 06 July, 2025.