BreakingKashmir

KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir Parts

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out evacuation of power for GIS Harwan, shutdown of 33KV Burzhama Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Burzhama shall remain off while power supply to Danihama, Khimber, Chaterhama, Tailbal, Burzhama, Gassu, Shoperbagh, Rahbagh, Batpora will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 2, 5 & 7 July, 2025.

To facilitate works related to maintenance and stabilization of the 33 KV lines, shutdown of 33KV Pampore-Badamibagh Trunk line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Sonwar, Badamibagh, Panthachowk, Lasjan, Flour Mills, Govt. Press, GB Panth Hospital and WSS Tangnar shall remain off while power supply to Sonwar, Indra Nagar, Batwara, Shivpora, Badamibagh, Lasjan, WSS Tangnar and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 2 July, 2025.

Also, shutdown of 33KV Khonmoh SIDCO-3rd line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Cement Plants (Khyber Saifco/ TCI Max) shall remain off while power supply to Cement Plants (Khyber SAIFCO/ TCI Max)and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 06 July, 2025.

World Bicycle Day celebrated with Marathon from Gagangeer to Sonamarg
Burglary case solved in Baramulla, four arrested: Police
President Murmu extends wishes on occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi
Div Com Kashmir inaugurates Kids festival at Town Hall Shopian
PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 60th death anniversary
Share This Article
Previous Article India, Pakistan exchange list of prisoners, fishermen; 159 Indians await repatriation despite completing sentences
Next Article Sakeena Itoo credits SKIMS’s founding to Sher-i-Kashmir, calls its contribution to J&K healthcare ‘Unmatchable’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Traffic Advisory issued for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Iran says it “needs more time” before resuming nuclear talks with US
Breaking World
Reopen “deliberately buried” terror cases, provide jobs to victims’ kin: LG Sinha directs Deputy Commissioners, SSPs
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
Sakeena Itoo credits SKIMS’s founding to Sher-i-Kashmir, calls its contribution to J&K healthcare ‘Unmatchable’
Breaking City