KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir parts 

RK Online Desk
SRINAGAR, JUNE 28: According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out the branch cutting of trees along the said 33 KV line, shutdown of 33 KV Kangan Surfraw line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Surfraw, Gagangeer shall remain off while power supply to Gund, Kullan, Gagangeer, Sonamarg, Fraw, Ganiwanand adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 30 June, 2025.

