KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir Parts

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out the works of erection of 13 mtr long ST Poles on 33 KV Budgam Kremshore and Budgam Ichgam line, shutdown of several 33KV lines shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations falling under these lines shall remain off while power supply to numerous areas will be affected.

In this connection, shutdown of 33KV Budgam-Kremshore line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Kremshore, Khansahib, Raithan, Brenwar shall remain off while power supply to Old Kremshore, Arigam, Nunner, Shamsabad, Dreygam, Arampora, Shinipora, Yaikha, essential, Khansahib, Raithan, Bugroo, Brenwar and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 28 June & 01 July, 2025.

Also, the shutdown of 33KV HMT Budgam Ichgam line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Ichgam, Choom, Kanir, Hanjura shall remain off while power supply to Barwah, Ichgam, Ichkoot, Choon, Bubagh, Razvain, Kanir, Hushur, Wagam, Zuhama, Hanjoora, Dadaompora and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 28 June & 01 July, 2025.

Besides to carry out the Branch cutting of trees coming in the alignment of lines, the shutdown of 33KV Sheeri Sultanpora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Sultanpora shall remain off while power supply to Sultanpora and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 01 July, 2025.

In this connection, shutdown of 33KV Sheeri Gantamulla line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Gantamulla shall remain off while power supply to Gantamulla, Kitchama and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 01 July, 2025.