KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir Parts

SRINAGAR, JUNE 14: According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out the work of erection of 13 mtr long ST Poles of 33 KV Budgam SIDCO Tap line for 2×1.6 MVA ESIC Hospital opposite NIFT Ompora SIDCO site, shutdown of 33 KV Budgam SIDCO Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at SIDCO, Railway Station Budgam shall remain off while power supply to Ompora, Housing Colony, NIFT and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 16 June, 2025.

Similarly to facilitate creation of 100 KVA DT at Pokhri Sazgaripora, shutdown of 33 KV Khanyar line and 33 KV Baghi Ali Mardan Khan Takanwari line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Khanyar, Rainawari and Takenwari shall remain off while power supply to Miskeenbagh, Rosebal, Hazaribagh, Kondebal, Hasnabad, Jogi Lanker, Palpora, Sangam, JLNM Hospital and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:30 AM to 04:00 PM on 16 & 18 June, 2025.

Likewise to carry out stabilization / branch cutting and necessary maintenance works, shutdown of 33 KV Nagam line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Char-I, Char-II, Hafroo & Nagam shall remain off while power supply to Kakawring, Yousmarg, Char Town, Rakhe, ITI, Shrine, Tilsera, Alamdar Colony, Town, Badipora, Nagam, Hayatpora, Hafroo, Bizgoo, Loolipora and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 16 June, 2025.

Also in this connection, shutdown of 33 KV Panzan Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Ranger and Panzan shall remain off while power supply to Ranger, Lalgam, Gadsatoo, Kathair Gund, Panzan and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 16 June, 2025.

Meanwhile, in a separate shutdown schedule issued here by KPDCL authorities, in order to carry out extension of Grid Connectivity to village KhopriHajin Gurez, shutdown of 33 KV Bandipora Gurez line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Dawar shall remain off while power supply to Dawar, Wampora, Achoora, Markoot, Churwan and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 17 & 18 June, 2025.

Also, in another shutdown schedule issued by KPDCL authorities, to carry out fixing of GI Cross arms at different spots in 11 KV line in composite circuit of 33 KV Nowbugh Char-i-Sharief line and 11 KV F5 Chadoora Budgam line, shutdown of 33 KV NowbughChadoora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Chadoora, Panzan, Ranger shall remain off while power supply to Sogam, Rapora, Dawlatpora, Panzan, Lalgam, Chadoora, Chadoora Hospital, Wathoora, Budgam and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 16 June, 2025.

In this connection, shutdown of 33 KV Nowbugh-Charisharief line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Charar-i-Sharief, Hafroo and Nagam shall remain off while power supply to Kakawring, Yousmarg, Charisharief, Rakhayee, ITI Charisharief, Shrine, Tilsera, Badipora, Nagam, Hayatpora, Buzgoo, Loolipora, Hafroo and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 16 June, 2025.