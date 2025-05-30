KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir parts

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out Branch cutting/ pruning of trees coming under 33 KV lines, shutdown of 33 KV Lisser Kokernag line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Kokernag, Dandipora shall remain off while power supply to Kokernag, Dandipora, Sagam, Vailoo and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 31 May, 2025.

Similarly to facilitate Branch cutting/ pruning of trees coming under 33 KV lines, the shutdown of 33 KV Mattan Achabal line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Achabal, Shangus, Cherpora shall remain off while power supply to Achabal, Shangus, Nowgam, Cherpora, Uteersoo and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 31 May, 2025.

Also to carry out Upgradation of 33 KV Wanpoh SICOP line from 0.1 ACSR to 0.2 ACSR line, the shutdown of 33 KV Wanpoh SICOP line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Shamsipora, SICOP, Zirpara, Veer and Cheeniwadder shall remain off while power supply to Shamsipora, Jablipora, Zirpara, Veer, Srigufwara, SICOP areas and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 31 May, 2025.

Meanwhile as per a separate shutdown, schedule issued here from the office of Chief Engineer, KPDCL, in order to carry out Branch cutting and preventive maintenance and stabilization of 33 KV lines and Receiving Stations, the shutdown of 33 KV Pampore Khrew line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Shar Shali, Khrew-1st, Khrew-2nd, 01 MVA of TLMD-4th shall remain off while power supply to Khrew, Shar Shali, Wahab Sahab, Bathan, Zantrang and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 02 June, 2025.

Also in this connection, the shutdown of 33 KV Pampore-Lethpora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Lethpora, Konibal, LIS-1st, 2nd& 3rd, Khyber Milk, BPCL shall remain off while power supply to Khrew, Chandhara, Samboora, Patalbagh, Lethpora, CRPF Lethpora, Dusoo, Ladhoo, Konibal, Goondbal, Gooripora, Chandhara, various LIS and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 04 June, 2025.

Further to facilitate the works related to newly created 63 KVA Substation for WSS Stage 1st at SethergundKakapora, the shutdown of 33 KV Pampore-Pulwama line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Newa, Kakapora, LIS Marvel Stage-I, II, III & IV shall remain off while power supply to Kakapora, Newa, Gadoora, Parigam, Narbal, Ukhoo, Marvel, Zadoora, Wahibugh and adjoining areas will be affected from 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 02 June, 2025.