KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir parts

RK Online Desk
According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out work related to evacuation of power from GIS Harwan, shutdown of 33 KV Burzhama Tap of 33 KV Habak-Zakura Burzhama line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Burzhama shall remain off while power supply to Burzhama, Mulfaq, Gasoo, Chaterhama, Khimber and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 27 & 29 May and 01 June, 2025.

Also to carry out maintenance work of 33 KV O/H Centaur lien (Backup line), the shutdown of 33KV Cheshmashahi-BB Cantt Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at BB Cantt shall remain off while power supply to BB Cantt will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:30 PM on 28 May, 2025.

Similarly to facilitate repairing on 33 KV Isolator and other stabilization works at Receiving Station Kurhama, the shutdown of 33KV Badampora-Kurhama line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Kurhama, Dab, GCET, Sainik School shall remain off while power supply to Kurhama, Youngpora, Dab, Sainik School, GCET Safapora, Baroosa, Baba Salina, Wakura, Rabitar, Kondbal and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 28 May, 2025.

Moreover to carry out upgradtion/ stabilization of 33 KV Alasteng Nagbal line, the shutdown of 33KV Alasteng Nagbal line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Alasteng, Nagbal, Gadoora, Tulbagh shall remain off while power supply to Shuhama, Bakura, Darend, Nagbal, Fatehpora, Gadoora, Tulbagh, Chunduna, Shairpathri, Pandach and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 29 May, 2025.

Also in this connection, the shutdown of 33KV Alasteng Zakura (Pertains to STD-1st) shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Gulabagh, Ahmad Nagar, Umarhair shall remain off while power supply to Pathan Colony, Gulabagh, Mir Mohalla, Umarhair, Nowbugh, Ahmad Nagar, 90 ft road, Khalmullah and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 29 May, 2025.

Further to facilitate Upgradation of 33 KV Wanpoh SICOP line from 0.1 ACSR to 0.2 ACSR, the shutdown of 33KV Wanpoh SICOP line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Shamsipora, SICOP, Zirpara, Veer and Cheeniwadder shall remain off while power supply to Shamsipora, Jablipora, Zirpara, Veer, Srigufwara, SICOP areas and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 28 & 29 May and 02 June, 2025.

