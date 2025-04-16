KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir parts

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out evacuation of power from 33/11 KV Receiving Station Humhama by way of fixing of GI items and laying of conductor under CAPEX, the shutdown of 33KV Rawalpora Airforce line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Peerbagh, Humhama, Airforce and STC BSF shall remain off while power supply to Peerbagh, Humhama, Airforce, Sheikhpora, STC BSF, Hyderpora and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 23 & 26 April, 2025.

Similarly, to carry out the works related to augmentation of 33 KV Budgam Parthan line, the shutdown of 33KV Waterhail Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Waterhail shall remain off while power supply to Samsaan, Parthan, Waterhail, PHE Substation and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 17 & 21 April, 2025.

Also, to facilitate installation of isolators, repairing of link sets, the shutdown of 33KV Nehalpora (Markundal) line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Markundal, Naidkhai, Shahgund, Aglar shall remain off while power supply to Naidkhai, Markundal, Sumbal, Chandergeer, Ankul, Gund boon and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 19 & 22 April, 2025.

Further, for Stabilization and augmentation of 33 KV line, the shutdown of 33KV Pampore-SIDCO line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at IE Khrew & 33 KV dedicated installations Cement Plants shall remain off while power supply to IE Khrew and Cement Plants and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 20 April, 2025.

Also in this connection, the shutdown of 33KV Pampore-Pampore line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Pampore I and Pampore II shall remain off while power supply to Pampore, Khadermoh, Zewan, Tengan and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 20 April, 2025.