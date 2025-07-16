KP delegation calls on Delhi CM & Ashish Sood

New Delhi, July 15: A delegation of Kashmiri Pandits met Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta and Minister for Home, Power & Urban Development Ashish Sood in New Delhi on Tuesday.According to a statement issued here, the meeting focused on several issues related to Kashmiri Pandits regarding AMR, cash assistance that has been stopped for more than a year because of certain anomalies. The group comprised of Ravinder Pandita president AIKS( All India Kashmiri Samaj), Padam shri Ramesh Bamzai of KECSS, Sanjay Ganjoo of JKVM, Ashwani Chrungoo and monika Pandita BJP leaders, Ashish Zutshi and Ramesh Tikoo Activist.The Chief Minister assured the delegation that the issue will be resolved and asked the Divisional commissioner Delhi and other officers to put the case in the next cabinet meeting.Earlier Ravinder Pandita of Save Sharda committee greeted CM Rekha Gupta and Ashish Sood with Sharda shawls and invited them to Sharda Temple teetwal on the eve of annual Sharda Divas falling on 31 August next month.This was the first such official meeting of Kashmiri Pandits with the new chief minister after coming to power a few months ago.