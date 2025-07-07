Koul participates in 10th Muharram procession in Srinagar, Pulwama

Srinagar, July 06: Ashok Koul, BJP General Secretary (Org.) Jammu & Kashmir, participated in the 10th Muharram procession at Alamgari Bazar Zadibal Srinagar and Ganngoo Pulwama extending a gesture of solidarity with the Shia community. During the procession, he also distributed water and fruits to the participants as a mark of respect and service.

In a statement issued here, Koul said, Muharram is a time of deep reflection and remembrance. It teaches us about sacrifice, truth, and standing up for justice. Today, we stand with our Shia brothers and sisters in honoring the legacy of Imam Hussain (AS), whose message transcends religion and speaks to all of humanity.

Ashok Koul was accompanied by the BJP State Team including Incharge Kashmir, Spokesperson, Media Incharge,, and Social Media Incharge, Morcha Incharges, Prabharis, Senior Leaders and all office bearers and Constituency Zadibal and Pulwama.