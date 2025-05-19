Koul-led BJP delegation visits shelling-hit Karnah, distributes relief kits, cash

Srinagar, May 18: A high-level Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Org) for Jammu and Kashmir, visited the devastated villages Hajinar, Shamispora, Bhatpora and Traboni in Tehsil Karnah on Sunday in a show of unwavering solidarity with the people living along the Line of Control (LoC).

Ashok Koul was accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including BJP Vice-President and MLA Shakti Parihar, Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi (MOS), MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, Prabhari Anwar Khan, Secretary (Org) Mudasir Wani, Media Incharge Kashmir Sajid Yousuf Shah, Social Media Incharge Sahil Bashir Bhat, District President Kupwara Rafiq Shah, along with the District Kupwara team, a statement issued here said.

The area was hit by heavy and irrational Pakistani shelling, which has left several civilians homeless, traumatised, and their homes in ruins. The delegation visited the affected households, listened to the grievances of the people.

Speaking at the site, Koul condemned the illogical aggression by Pakistan in the strongest terms and termed the shelling as a cowardly and desperate act of terrorism against innocent civilians.

“Pakistan has once again exposed its true face during the recent ceasefire by deliberately targeting innocent civilians living peacefully along the border. Even in times of war, attacking civilian populations is a grave violation of international humanitarian laws and reflects the desperation and moral bankruptcy of Pakistan’s leadership. This inhuman aggression will never be forgotten,” he said.

The BJP leader added, “Let it be known: India, under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responded with strength and will never tolerate such cowardly provocations against its people.”

He assured the affected families that the BJP stands shoulder to shoulder with every victim and will leave no stone unturned to ensure rehabilitation, compensation, and justice.

“We will raise this matter with the highest authorities to expedite relief and ensure that our brave people in border areas are protected and supported. You are not alone — BJP is your family and will always be there for you in times of crisis,” he added.

The delegation emphasised the need for constructing permanent shelters and enhancing safety infrastructure in vulnerable areas to protect the lives of border residents.

This visit served as a powerful message — that while Pakistan may attempt to instil fear, India stands united, and its people remain resolute, the statement said, adding, “The BJP continues to be on the frontlines, not only in governance but also in service to the nation’s citizens at times of need.”