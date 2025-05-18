Koul leads BJP delegation to Uri, assures support to shelling victims

Srinagar, May 17: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Org) for Jammu and Kashmir, visited the devastated villages of Uri in Baramulla district on Saturday to express solidarity with the affected people living along the Line of Control (LoC).

Ashok Koul was accompanied by senior BJP leaders including Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi (MoS), MLA Shakti Parihar, MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, Anwar Khan, Mudasir Wani, Dr Fareeda Khan, Sajid Yousuf Shah, MM War, Sahil Bashir Bhat, Manzoor Bhat, District President Baramulla along with his team.

The area has been rocked by heavy and unprovoked Pakistani shelling, which has left several civilians homeless, traumatised, and their homes in ruins. The delegation visited the affected households, listened to the grievances of the people, and personally oversaw the distribution of relief kits containing essential items.

Speaking at the occasion, Ashok Koul condemned the unprovoked aggression by Pakistan in the strongest terms and termed the shelling as a cowardly and desperate act of terrorism against innocent civilians.

“Pakistan has once again exposed its true face during the recent conflict by deliberately targeting innocent civilians living peacefully along the border. Even in times of war, attacking civilian populations is a grave violation of international humanitarian laws and reflects the desperation and moral bankruptcy of Pakistan’s leadership,” he said.

“This inhuman aggression will never be forgotten. Let it be known: India, under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responded with strength and will never tolerate such cowardly provocations against its people,” he added.

Koul assured the affected families that the BJP stands shoulder to shoulder with every victim and will leave no stone unturned to ensure rehabilitation, compensation, and justice.

“We will raise this matter with the highest authorities to expedite relief and ensure that our brave people in border areas are protected and supported. You are not alone — BJP is your family and will always be there for you in times of crisis,” he assured.

The delegation emphasised the need for constructing permanent shelters and enhancing safety infrastructure in vulnerable areas to protect the lives of border residents.