KishtwarTragedy: Damaged homes in Kishtwar will be rebuilt: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, AUG16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday spoke with senior officials to assess the ongoing rescue and relief operations in Chashoti, Kishtwar, following the devastating flash floods.

In a post on social media platform X, the Lieutenant Governor assured that homes damaged by the floods will be rebuilt, and directed officials to ensure immediate relief and uninterrupted essential supplies to those affected.

“Spoke to senior officials and took stock of the rescue and relief operations at Chashoti, Kishtwar. I will ensure the reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods. I’ve also directed senior officials to provide immediate relief and ensure uninterrupted essential supplies to the affected,” he said.

Japan PM expresses sorrow over Kishtwar flood tragedy

Tokyo, Aug16 :Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated that the deeply saddened to learn that many precious lives were lost in the flood that occurred in the northern part of India and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

He said in a post on X, “I am deeply saddened to learn that many precious lives were lost in the flood that occurred in the northern part of India. On behalf of the Government of Japan, I pray for the souls of the victims and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I would also like to express my sincere wishes for the swift recovery of the injured.

Japanese PM’s solidarity came after flashfloods triggered by a massive cloudburst hit a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday.