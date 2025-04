Two more unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Chattru Forest area of Kishtwar district on Friday.

A top police officer told GNS that two more terrorists have been neutralised so far in the operation. He further said that operation in the area is still underway.

Pertinently, on 9th April an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in forests Chatroo after suspicious movement was observed by the security forces.

More Details Awaited.(GNS)