Kishtwar encounter day 2: Massive search ops underway to track terrorists

Srinagar, May 23: The massive counter-terror operation in Kishtwar forests entered its second consecutive day on Friday, with security forces intensifying efforts to flush out terrorists believed to be hiding in the dense forests of the Singhpora-Chatroo region.

Operation Trashi, launched on Thursday by a joint team of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces, was initiated following intelligence inputs suggesting the presence of three to four terrorists in the area.

A fierce exchange of fire marked the first day of the operation, during which Sepoy Gaykar Sandip Pandurang of the 17th Rashtriya Rifles was killed in action. The 24-year-old soldier hailed from Karandi village in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district.

PRO Defence Jammu Division, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal told Rising Kashmir that a massive search operation is underway in the dense forests and technical equipment has been deployed to trace terrorists and monitor the search operation.

“Although there is no contact with hiding terrorists, area domination exercises are underway in the Kishtwar forests. Area is being closely monitored,” he said.

Lt. Col Bartwal said the entire forest range is under a tight security cordon to neutralize the hiding terrorists. The area is mountainous and the forest is dense, making the operation both difficult and dangerous,” he said.

“We have pressed high end drones and helicopters to assist the marching troops, which includes para-commandos, in the jungle. The operation remains in full swing and those forces are combing the area meticulously, given the possibility of militants attempting to break the security ring,” he added.

To assess the on-ground situation and guide the operational strategy, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat visited the district on Thursday. He reviewed the anti-terror operation with senior officers and stressed on maintaining high alert in the region.

As per defence officials, four terrorists remain trapped in the area, and efforts are being made to neutralise them without causing collateral damage, particularly given the challenging terrain and risk to civilian life.

Meanwhile, the wreath-laying ceremony for slain Sepoy Gaykar Sandip Pandurang was held at the military hospital in Jammu before his mortal remains were dispatched to his hometown for the last rites.

Chief of Staff of White Knight Corps Major General Shailendra Singh, along with other Army ranks, police, BSF, and civilian officials laid wreaths on the tricolour-wrapped coffin of the deceased, officials said.

Earlier White Knight Corps in a post on X informed about the death of an Indian soldier during the encounter on Thursday and also mentioned that it is still underway.

They said, “During the ongoing operation, fierce gunfight is continuing. One of our Brave hearts sustained grievous injuries in the exchange of fire and has succumbed despite best medical efforts. Operation is in progress.”

LG pays tribute to Army braveheart

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid heartfelt tributes to Army Braveheart Sep Gaykar Sandip Pandurang, who attained martyrdom during an anti-terror operation in Kishtwar.

“Salute to the indomitable courage of braveheart Sep Gaykar Sandip Pandurang, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during the anti-terror operation in Kishtwar. The grateful nation will forever be indebted to his valour and unwavering commitment to duty. We stand united in solidarity with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief,” the Lieutenant Governor said.