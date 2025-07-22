Top Stories

Kishtwar encounter Day 2: Massive search ops underway to track terrorists

Irfan Yattoo
Irfan Yattoo
3 Min Read

Srinagar, July 21: The massive counter-terror operation in Dachhan area of Kishtwar district entered its second consecutive day on Monday, with security forces intensifying efforts to flush out terrorists believed to be hiding in the dense forests of in the region.

Operation CHERJI, launched on Sunday evening by a joint team of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces, was initiated following intelligence inputs suggesting the presence of two to three terrorists in the area.

A fierce exchange of fire marked the first day of the operation, during which contact was established with terrorists and the operation was in progress,” he said, adding that the Indian Army remains fully committed to neutralizing the threat,” he said.

PRO Defence Jammu Division, Lt Col SuneelBartwal told Rising Kashmir that a massive search operation is underway in the dense forests and technical equipment has been deployed to trace terrorists and monitor the search operation.

“Although there is no contact with hiding terrorists, area domination exercises are underway in the Kishtwar forests. Area is being closely monitored,” he said.

Lt. Col Bartwal said the entire forest range is under a tight security cordon to neutralize the hiding terrorists. The area is mountainous and the forest is dense, making the operation both difficult and dangerous,” he said.

“We have pressed high end drones and helicopters to assist the marching troops, which includes para-commandos, in the jungle. The operation remains in full swing and those forces are combing the area meticulously, given the possibility of militants attempting to break the security ring,” he added.

To assess the on-ground situation and guide the operational strategy, senior officer from Police and army visited the district on Monday. They reviewed the anti-terror operation with senior officers and stressed on maintaining high alert in the region.

Meanwhile, additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area to tighten the cordon around the forest belt, where at least two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped. Sources suggest the terrorists may be holed up in the Chatroo forest zone, a region known for its difficult terrain and thick vegetation.

Direct Rail Link to Kashmir won’t affect Jammu’s economy: CM
PM Modi made clear India’s blood is not meant to be shed: Shah
WAVES 2025 marks historic shift: Create in India, Create for the World: PM Modi
Teachers Day celebrated across J&K
Universities should ignite imagination in young minds for innovation: LG
Share This Article
Previous Article SAIL powers strategic Zojila tunnel with over 31,000 tonnes of steel
Next Article WB team to visit Jammu for tourism infra review
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Pilgrim, schoolboy killed; 10 injured in twin landslides across Jammu region
Top Stories
VP Dhankhar resigns, citing health reasons
Top Stories
Parliament Monsoon Session: PM Modi holds meeting with senior ministers
Top Stories
WB team to visit Jammu for tourism infra review
Top Stories