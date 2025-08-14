Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy: CM Omar Abdullah Cancels “At Home” Tea Party tomorrow

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday announced the cancellation of the “At Home” tea party scheduled for Friday evening.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that the morning cultural events planned as part of the Independence Day celebrations will not be held. “In light of the tragedy caused by the cloudburst in Kishtwar, I have taken the decision to cancel the ‘At Home’ tea party tomorrow evening. We have also decided not to go ahead with the cultural events during the morning Independence Day celebrations,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

However, the formal proceedings of Independence Day, including the ceremonial speech, flag hoisting, and march past, will be held as planned.