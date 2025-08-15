Kishtwar cloudburst: Minister Rana, Sharma condole loss of lives

Srinagar, Aug 14: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, has expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives due to a cloudburst in Kishtwar.He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, terming it a tragic incident. “I extend my condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the calamity,” he said.In response to the incident, the minister immediately spoke with the Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar and directed swift, coordinated and effective rescue and relief operations to minimise further loss and provide urgent support to the affected population.“The Jammu and Kashmir government stands firmly with the people of Kishtwar in this hour of grief. All possible assistance will be extended to the affected families,” Rana said.The minister commended the efforts of local administration, disaster response teams and volunteers for their prompt action and asked them to ensure timely aid and rehabilitation for the affected.Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Information Technology, Satish Sharma, in his message, said, “I am deeply pained by the loss of precious lives in the unfortunate cloudburst during the sacred Machail Mata Yatra. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured.”Sharma lauded the swift response of the district administration, rescue teams and volunteers who immediately rushed to the spot to carry out relief and evacuation operations. “The government is closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that all necessary assistance, including medical support and rehabilitation measures, will be extended to the affected people,” he assured.The minister appealed to yatris and locals to cooperate with the administration and follow safety advisories being issued from time to time to ensure smooth and secure conduct of the pilgrimage.