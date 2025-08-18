Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll climbs to 63, rescue efforts continue

Srinagar, Aug 17: The search operation in Chasothi village of Kishtwar district entered its fourth day on Sunday, as rescue teams battled tough conditions to trace dozens of people still missing after devastating cloudburst.

The cloudburst struck Chasothi, the last motorable village on the route to the Machail Mata shrine on August 14, killing 63 people and leaving around 80 others missing. At least 167 injured devotees and locals have been rescued so far.

To restore connectivity to the cut-off village and the shrine route, army engineers have begun constructing a Bailey bridge. General Officer Commanding of the Army’s counter-insurgency Delta Force, Maj Gen A P S Bal, said the 17-metre-long bridge will be ready by Sunday evening.

“The army reached here within 45 minutes of the tragedy. We are here because of the people. As you know, the whole-of-nation approach means not only physical security but all kinds of support must be provided in such situations. Besides saving lives, we are trying to provide medicines, food, and everything possible,” he said.

The joint operation involves the Army, police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), civil administration, and local volunteers. Over a dozen earth-movers and other heavy machines are being used, while the NDRF has also deployed dog squads to speed up the search.

So far, 50 bodies have been identified and handed over to their families after legal formalities.

The annual Machail Mata yatra, which began on July 25 and was scheduled to conclude on September 5, has been suspended for the fourth consecutive day. The pilgrimage starts from Chisoti with an 8.5-km trek to the shrine located at an altitude of 9,500 feet.

An official told Rising Kashmir that the priority remains locating the missing and ensuring safe passage for stranded villagers and yatris, even as grieving families wait for word about their loved ones