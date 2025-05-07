Breaking

Killing of 26 victims of Pahalgam including my son avenged: Syed Adil Hussain Shah’s father Hyder Shah

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

Hyder Shah, father of Syed Adil Hussain Shah who was among the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack hailed the Indian Armed Forces following the Operation Sindoor, in which nine terrorist hideouts were targeted deep inside Pakistan on Wednesday night.

Hyder Shah said the Indian Army has “avenged’ the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam and stated that no one in the future no one should lose their lives like this.

“We are delighted that killing of those 26 Pahalgam victims including my son, has been avenged. I thank the govt. Security forces and govt took the revenge…in the future no one should lose their lives like this…we had confidence in PM Modi…we got justice today”, Hyder Shah told ANI

Meanwhile, after the successful execution of Operation Sindoor by the India Armed Forces which struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in early Wednesday hours, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that “the world must show zero tolerance for terrorism.”In a post shared on X,

Jaishankar stated, “The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism. #OperationSindoor.”
Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, sources told ANI.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI.The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed.

The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

This marks New Delhi’s most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. The strikes were carried out to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack victims and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India. (ANI)

 

You Might Also Like

Kashmiri Engineer jailed in Saudi: EAM Jaishankar responds to JKSA; says consular access granted, health stable

3rd Inspection of Exp. Registers conducted for Contesting Candidates of all ACs of Baramulla District

Rohit Sharma-led Team India arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of World Cup summit clash

Mamata Banerjee suffers “major injury”; admitted to hospital

DC Srinagar conducts late night inspection of City Hospitals; oversees patient-care facilities

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article CM Omar Abdullah chairs emergency meet with DCs of several J&K districts
Next Article 7 killed, over 50 injured as Pakistan resorts to shelling along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Was essential to bring perpetrators of Pahalgam attack to justice,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Op Sindoor
Breaking
Amit Shah orders Paramilitary Forces to Call Back Personnel on Leave
Breaking
LG Sinha takes stock of the situation in border districts of J&K UT
Breaking
Amit Shah in touch with Omar Abdullah, instructs DG BSF to ensure safety measures in border areas
Breaking