Kick Against Drugs: MLA Anantnag Launches District-Level Football Tournament to Empower Youth

Aanatnag, May 26: In a spirited celebration of youth talent and community resilience, the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) Anantnag organised a District-Level Football Tournament on Sunday, marking both the closing ceremony of the Under-14 Boys competition and the opening of the Under-17 tournament at Higher Secondary School, Dailgam.

The event was graced by MLA Anantnag-West, Abdul Majeed Larmi, who served as the Chief Guest, accompanied by the District Youth Services and Sports Officer Anantnag. The tournament witnessed the enthusiastic participation of budding footballers, school officials, and spectators, lending the event a festive and encouraging atmosphere. Addressing the gathering, MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi underlined the transformative power of sports in shaping the lives of young people. “Sports not only enhance physical and mental well-being but also serve as a potent weapon in our war against drugs,” he said. “By channelling youth energy into constructive pursuits, we can build a stronger, drug-free future.”

He commended the DYSS Anantnag for their commitment to nurturing talent and building values like discipline, teamwork, and resilience among school children. The district Officer, in his welcome remarks, highlighted the department’s ongoing initiatives and reassured continued efforts to provide platforms for young athletes across diverse disciplines. In a symbolic gesture, MLA Larmi felicitated the winners and runners-up of the Under-14 football tournament and kicked off the inaugural match of the Under-17 tournament, officially declaring it open. The event concluded on a high note with messages of unity, sportsmanship and a collective commitment to combating drug abuse through the spirit of sports.