Uncategorized

Kick Against Drugs: MLA Anantnag Launches District-Level Football Tournament to Empower Youth

Stresses role of sports in building discipline

sameer
sameer
2 Min Read

Aanatnag, May 26: In a spirited celebration of youth talent and community resilience, the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) Anantnag organised a District-Level Football Tournament on Sunday, marking both the closing ceremony of the Under-14 Boys competition and the opening of the Under-17 tournament at Higher Secondary School, Dailgam.
The event was graced by MLA Anantnag-West, Abdul Majeed Larmi, who served as the Chief Guest, accompanied by the District Youth Services and Sports Officer Anantnag. The tournament witnessed the enthusiastic participation of budding footballers, school officials, and spectators, lending the event a festive and encouraging atmosphere. Addressing the gathering, MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi underlined the transformative power of sports in shaping the lives of young people. “Sports not only enhance physical and mental well-being but also serve as a potent weapon in our war against drugs,” he said. “By channelling youth energy into constructive pursuits, we can build a stronger, drug-free future.”
He commended the DYSS Anantnag for their commitment to nurturing talent and building values like discipline, teamwork, and resilience among school children. The district Officer, in his welcome remarks, highlighted the department’s ongoing initiatives and reassured continued efforts to provide platforms for young athletes across diverse disciplines. In a symbolic gesture, MLA Larmi felicitated the winners and runners-up of the Under-14 football tournament and kicked off the inaugural match of the Under-17 tournament, officially declaring it open. The event concluded on a high note with messages of unity, sportsmanship and a collective commitment to combating drug abuse through the spirit of sports.

 

Gusty winds damage residential house in north Kashmir’s Lolab
Champions Trophy: After Pakistan’s early exit, Basit Ali backs India to lift the title
Girls’ Boxing competition held at Indoor Sports Stadium Doda
DC Srinagar finalizes arrangements for auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Adha
NC, PDP fooling people, they can’t restore Art 370: BJP Mahila Morcha President
Share This Article
Previous Article Inter Zonal Level Taekwando, Judo, Karate, Wushu Competitions
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Inter Zonal Level Taekwando, Judo, Karate, Wushu Competitions
Sports
YSS Organise Sports activities in different sports zones across J&K
Sports
State Aquatics Championship: SMVDU’s Dr Rudrkash S. Gupta Clinches Best Swimmer Title with Seven Medals
Sports
Aim to attract filmmakers to Kashmir: Nasir at ‘Harmukh’ trailer launch
City