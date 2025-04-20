Kashmir

Kichpara bridge delay raises alarm in Kangan

Admin issues weather advisory amid safety concerns

Umar Raina
Umar Raina
2 Min Read

Ganderbal, Apr 19: Locals from Sub-Division Kangan have voiced serious concerns over the prolonged delay in the construction of the Kichpara Bridge by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).
The delay has resulted in heavy vehicles being forced to use the said bridge-a structurally weak bridge.
The bridge, a vital link for commuters and transporters in the area, was supposed to be completed months ago. However, with the project still incomplete, residents now find themselves depending on an unsafe structure that continues to deteriorate with time. The risk has been exacerbated by the recent spell of continuous rainfall.
In response to mounting public concern, SDM Kangan visited the site on Saturday and acknowledged the seriousness of the situation. “Work on the alternate route is currently in progress. Until it’s completed, only one-way traffic will be allowed on the existing bridge to prevent overloading,” he said. He assured that the alternate route will be completed within two days, depending on weather conditions and the receding water level of Nallah.
Despite the inclement weather, the SDM confirmed that no major damage has been reported so far from the sub-division. “We are continuously monitoring the situation and our focus is on ensuring public safety,” he added. In light of the worsening weather conditions, the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kangan issued a weather advisory on Saturday.

