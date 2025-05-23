KIBG-2025: J&K Beach Volleyball Team shines despite quarter-final exit

Diu/Jammu, May 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Beach Volleyball team put up an impressive show at the first edition of the Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG) 2025, currently being held in Diu, despite bowing out in the quarterfinals after a spirited contest against Kerala.

In the quarterfinal clash today, J&K lost to Kerala in straight sets (0–2) with the scores reading 16–21 and 15–21. The match, though a loss, highlighted the grit and determination of the J&K players, especially Imtiaz and Azgar, who displayed commendable resilience and skill despite facing a seasoned opponent with deep-rooted beach sports experience.

The J&K team reached the quarterfinal stage after a remarkable journey in the group phase, where they defeated host team Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Chhattisgarh and earned national attention for their spirited game play.

Despite narrowly losing to Puducherry in a closely fought pool match, J&K secured second place in the group, earning a place in the knockout rounds. This achievement is especially notable given that Jammu & Kashmir lacks a coastal culture or environment, making their success a testament to their hard work and emerging sports infrastructure.

The Beach Volleyball Championship is part of the broader Khelo India Beach Games 2025 initiative and features participation from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry , and Jammu & Kashmir.

The J&K Sports Council, in collaboration with the Volleyball Association of J&K, selected and trained a six-member contingent, including players, a coach, and a manager, during trials held at MA Stadium, Jammu.

The team is being coached by Mohd Tariq (Joint Secretary Volleyball Association of J&K) and managed by Vijay Kumar Magotra (General Secretary Volleyball Association of J&K). Kuldip Magotra, CEO of the Volleyball Association of J&K, has been nominated as a Technical Official for the event.

A contingent of 27 athletes from Jammu & Kashmir is participating in the Beach Volleyball and Pencak Silat events. The contingent is led by Nusrat Gazala, Divisional Sports Officer (K) and Chef-de-Mission (CDM) for the UT, representing the J&K Sports Council. The six-day event, which began earlier this week, will conclude on May 24, 2025.

Gazala, while interacting with athletes and sports lovers at the venue, lauded the Central Government’s initiatives under Khelo India to channelize the energy of youth towards sports and mainstream them through national platforms. She appreciated the efforts of the Volleyball Association of J&K and the Sports Council in enabling the induction of the UT’s Beach Volleyball team into India’s top 8 teams, a milestone that signals the growth of sports in the region.

She also highlighted the Council’s ongoing commitment to the development of modern sports infrastructure, coupled with cutting-edge training techniques, to help athletes from J&K excel at national and international levels. This marks a significant step in integrating J&K’s youth with the mainstream sports culture of India.

Adding to the vision, Vijay Kumar Magotra, General Secretary of the Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK), praised the team’s performance and emphasized the broader purpose of such events.

“Besides promoting concepts like ‘My Youth My Pride’ and ‘Fit India Movement,’ our athletes gain invaluable exposure and get to experience the vibrant composite culture of India,” he said.

“The participation and performance of the J&K team at this prestigious event have set a new benchmark in Beach Volleyball and reflect the evolving and inclusive sports culture of the Union Territory. While the team’s journey ended in the quarterfinals, their determination, passion, and performance have earned them admiration and promise a bright future for beach sports in the region,” he asserted.