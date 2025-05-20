City

Khyber Medical Institute hosts annual blood donation camp

113 units collected to support patients with chronic, life-threatening conditions

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, May 19: Continuing its commitment to community healthcare, Khyber Medical Institute, Srinagar, Monday organised its routine annual mega blood donation camp. The camp was conducted by the institute’s well-established Blood Centre, which is equipped with full component separation and transfusion facilities.
The institute has been organising such blood donation camps for over a decade, providing vital support to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure and undergoing dialysis, cancer patients, individuals with severe anaemia, as well as those with coagulation and platelet disorders.
A total of 113 units of blood were donated by healthy individuals who voluntarily approached Khyber Hospital to contribute to the cause. The management of Khyber Medical Institute expressed heartfelt gratitude to all donors who participated in the camp. The hospital administration also appreciated the efforts of the Head of Department, staff of the Blood Bank, volunteers, local residents, doctors, and hospital staff who actively took part in the donation drive. In a generous move, the management announced that the donated blood will be made available to all needy patients for a nominal registration fee of just Rs 100.

 

Two-week long SwachhataPakhwaada concludes at NIT Srinagar
DC Srinagar visits OSC for Women and District Hub for Empowerment of Women 
District admin Srinagar accord emotional adieu to outgoing DC Aijaz Asad
KU VC flags-off ‘tobacco free youth campaign’ rally
DLSA, Srinagar hosts sensitization program on child rights
Share This Article
Previous Article KU extends last date for admission to 5-year UG-PG, 4-year B.Tech programmes till May 26
Next Article Strong winds cause widespread damage in Ganderbal
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Dr Jitendra launches e-Civil List of IAS Officers
Jammu
Sustainable solutions needed to reduce man-animal conflict: Rana
Jammu
4 houses, 12 shops gutted in Sumbal blaze
Kashmir
ECI begins training prog for Jharkhand BLO supervisors
Jammu