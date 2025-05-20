Khyber Medical Institute hosts annual blood donation camp

Srinagar, May 19: Continuing its commitment to community healthcare, Khyber Medical Institute, Srinagar, Monday organised its routine annual mega blood donation camp. The camp was conducted by the institute’s well-established Blood Centre, which is equipped with full component separation and transfusion facilities.

The institute has been organising such blood donation camps for over a decade, providing vital support to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure and undergoing dialysis, cancer patients, individuals with severe anaemia, as well as those with coagulation and platelet disorders.

A total of 113 units of blood were donated by healthy individuals who voluntarily approached Khyber Hospital to contribute to the cause. The management of Khyber Medical Institute expressed heartfelt gratitude to all donors who participated in the camp. The hospital administration also appreciated the efforts of the Head of Department, staff of the Blood Bank, volunteers, local residents, doctors, and hospital staff who actively took part in the donation drive. In a generous move, the management announced that the donated blood will be made available to all needy patients for a nominal registration fee of just Rs 100.