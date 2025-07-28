Khyber Cement Super League 2025 United Elegant FC Storms Into Final After Thrilling Win Over Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC

Srinagar, July 28: In what turned out to be a night of electrifying football, United Elegant FC emerged as the first finalist of the Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League, powered by Athwas Hyundai and JK Sports Council, after a pulsating 2-1 victory over Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC in the tournament’s first qualifier.As per a statement issued here, the man of the moment was undoubtedly Aakif Reshi, who netted both goals for United Elegant FC with clinical precision and ice-cold composure, steering his team into the much-anticipated grand finale. The clash was a perfect blend of skill, intensity, and drama, with both teams giving their all on the pitch. Fans were treated to a spectacle that revived memories of Kashmir’s golden football era of the 1970s and 1980s—with packed stands, roaring crowds, and electric energy under the floodlights.The match witnessed a record-breaking turnout, with crowd numbers exceeding many professional I-League fixtures, reaffirming the growing passion for football in the Valley. The charged atmosphere evoked nostalgia for the bygone days when Kashmir was a thriving hub of football excellence.

Distinguished Guests in Attendance

Atal Dullo, Chief Secretary, J&K

Sarmad Hafeez, Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare

Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, JK Sports Council

All dignitaries praised the high quality of football on display and lauded the organizers and players for rekindling Kashmir’s football spirit.

Post-Match Felicitation & Awards

Khyber Cement Player of the Match – Aakif Reshi (United Elegant FC)

Khyber Cement Game Changer Award – Sowban Hilal (United Elegant FC)

Athwas Golden Moment Award – Hayat Bashir (Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC)

Events Emporio X-Factor Excellence Award – Shahnawaz Bashir (United Elegant FC)

The awards were presented by Nuzhat Gul, Kaiser Bhat (Downtown Heroes FC), and Waseem Raja, who congratulated both teams for their grit, flair, and sportsmanship. With United Elegant FC becoming the first team to seal a spot in the final, the Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League continues to write a glorious chapter in Kashmir’s football revival—combining legacy, passion, and professionalism to reawaken the Valley’s long-standing love for the beautiful game.