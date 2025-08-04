Khyber Cement Super League 2025 : United Elegant FC Clinch Title in Nerve-Shredding Finale

Srinagar, Aug 03: The grand finale of the Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League, powered by Athwas Hyundai and JK Sports Council, Sunday unfolded in spectacular fashion as United Elegant FC and Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC locked horns in one of the most electrifying matches in the tournament’s history.As per a statement issued here, in front of a record-breaking crowd—the highest ever witnessed in Kashmir’s football history, surpassing even I-League attendances—the two powerhouses delivered a high-octane contest filled with passion, precision, and drama. The match ended in a 1-1 draw at full time, leading to a tense penalty shootout where United Elegant FC held their nerve to emerge as champions of the Kashmir Super League 2025.

Final Match Awards:

Khyber Cement Game Changer Award – Moosa Qureshi (Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC)

Khyber Cement Player of the Match – Aakif Reshi (United Elegant FC)

Athwas Golden Moment Award – Adnan Ayoub (Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC)

Events Emporio X Factor Excellence Award – Yasir (United Elegant FC)

Kings Performer Award – Salman Lateef (Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC)

Felicitation Ceremony:The award presentation ceremony was attended by Ms Nuzhat Gul, Sarmad Hafeez, Nasir Aslam Wani, and Wasim Khan from Khyber Cement. The dignitaries congratulated both teams and hailed the Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League as a turning point for professional football in the region. The Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League 2025 has not only redefined the sporting culture of the Valley but has also set a benchmark for professionally organised leagues across India. With unmatched fan engagement, remarkable talent, and historic participation, the league has truly reignited Kashmir’s love for the beautiful game.